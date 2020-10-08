G20 Tourism Ministers discuss post-pandemic revival plan

Riyadh, Oct 8 : G20 Tourism Ministers held a meeting where they discussed a revival plan for the tourism sector, one of the worst-hit by the global coronavirus pandemic, it was reported on Thursday.

The virtual meeting on Wednesday was chaired by Saudi Arabia, which holds the presidency of the G20 this year.

In a joint statement, the Ministers said that during the meeting, they highlighted the role of tourism as a means to achieve sustainable socio-economic development; promoted recovery of

the travel and tourism sector and realize its potential to drive faster economic recovery post health crisis; and further develop the sector as a key and resilient industry, contributing to the global economy and generating decent work.

Due to the pandemic, the tourism sector suffered severe setbacks, after many countries banned international travel or imposed other restrictions.

The global health crisis led to anticipated 60-80 per cent decline in international tourism in 2020.

Last year, the sector had contributed to 10.3 per cent of the world’s GDP, 330 million jobs and also accounted for 28 per cent of global service exports.

The Ministers also pledged to work together to “support those most impacted by the crisis within the sector, including micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, and developing economies that rely on travel and tourism, especially in Africa and small island states”, the statement said.

They also welcomed the progress that has been made in tourism initiatives during the Saudi Arabia’s tenure, “including global commitments made in response to the pandemic, the progression of inclusive community development through tourism, and the advancement of safe travel”.

