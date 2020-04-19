Gachibowli sports complex to be developed into TIMS

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday said the 14-storeyed Gachibowli sports residential complex in an area of 9.16 acres which was developed as Covid Specialty Hospital with 1,500 beds has been transferred to the Health Department with immediate effect.

Telangana Today quoted him as saying, “The facility will come to use from Monday. Later, we will add another 15 acres of land to the facility and make it “Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences” (TIMS), a world class hospital. This way, all the four corners of the city will have major specialty hospitals. The TIMS will have 750 beds in general category and 750 beds under multi-specialty.”

IT minister K T Rama Rao announced this in a tweet which read: “Telangana Institute of Medical sciences (TIMS), a top notch multi specialty hospital with 1500 beds to come up adjacent to the Gachibowli sports complex A well planned medical education & healthcare complex coming up

This was Hon’ble CM’s personal initiative”

