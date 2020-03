Hyderabad: An activist, Balladeer Gaddar has salutes the women of Shaheen Bagh.

In a video, he salutes the women by singing a song:

Jeene Kay Liye Ladna Ho Toh Hum Bhi Ladinge..

Shaheen Bagh Behno Se Milke Ladinge..

Milke Ladinge, Dil Se Ladinge…..Jeet Lenge

Growing in size by the day, it has now become the longest ongoing protest against CAA-NRC-NPR, triggering similar movements in different parts of the country, from Kolkata to Prayagraj to Bhopal and Pune and more.