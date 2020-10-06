Gadkari to inaugurate road-over-bridge on NH 45-A at Puducherry

By Abdullah FahadUpdated: 6th October 2020 5:08 pm IST
New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday will inaugurate one-kilometre long road-over-bridge across railway level crossing on NH 45-A at Arumparthapuram, Puducherry.

The event will be attended by Puducherry Lt. Governor Dr Kiran Bedi, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways V K Singh, Ministers from the Union Territory, Members of Parliaments, MLAs and senior officers from the Centre and the State.

The Road-Over-Bridge worth Rs 35 crore will fulfil the long-awaited need of Puducherry, especially Villianur, Ariyur, Kandamangalam, Manaveli, Gorimedu, Arovil and Ariyankuppam areas.

According to the government, the project is envisaged to bring relief to the public from traffic jams resulting in saving of time and fuel, safe commutation, reduction in pollution, closure of the level crossing, and unhindered passage of railway traffic. 

