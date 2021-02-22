Gadwal Vijayalaxmi takes charge as GHMC mayor

Hyderabad: Ten days after she was elected, Gadwal Vijayalaxmi on Monday took charge as the Mayor of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). M. Srilatha Reddy also assumed charge as the Deputy Mayor.

On this occasion, Vijayalaxmi performed special rituals at the GHMC office before she assumed office. Home minister Mahmood Ali, minister Talsani Srinivasa Yadav, MP K. Keshava Rao and MLC Prabhakar Rao were among those present.

A second-time corporator and daughter of TRS parliamentary party leader K Kesava Rao, 56-year-old Vijayalaxmi retained the Banjara Hills division in the GHMC polls held on December 1, by defeating former BJP MLA Baddam Balreddy’s son Mahipal Reddy.

In the mayoral elections held on February 11, TRS’ candidates Vijayalaxmi and Srilatha Reddy secured 100 votes (56 of TRS and 44 of AIMIM) and it could walk away with the Mayor and deputy Mayor posts comfortably.

Earlier on Sunday, she visited the Bhagyalakshmi temple abutting Charminar and offered prayers. TRS working president K Tarakarama Rao too greeted her and offered support.

Today I met Honourable Minister of IT KTR Garu, and he congratulated me for being elected as Mayor of Hyderabad. Want to thank KTR Garu for the continuous support and guidance. @KTRTRS @GHMCOnline @trspartyonline pic.twitter.com/UoIifBT5Iz — Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, GHMC MAYOR (@GadwalvijayaTRS) February 21, 2021