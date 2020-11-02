Gagan Narang-backed 10m shooting range opened

Bhubaneswar, Nov 2 : A 10metre shooting range at Kalinga Stadium, set up by the Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation (GNSPF), in partnership with Aditya Birla Group and Department of Sports and Youth Services, Odisha, was opened here on Monday.

A total of 4,200 children from Bhubaneswar are set to undergo talent identification test out of which a total of 200 children will be selected, who will be offered fully-funded training scholarship at the new built 10m shooting range at Kalinga Stadium.

Scientific scouting process is being followed, using various meta-cognitive and physical tests, to identify naturally talented children for the sport of shooting in the age group of 11-14 years. The tests include body mass index, 3D coordination, muscle strength, finger dexterity, finger tapping, reaction time, adaptive matrices test, distributed transparent key infrastructure — reactive stress tolerance, and two hand coordination.

Source: IANS

