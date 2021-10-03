Gaikwad’s ton leaves Srikkanth, Sehwag, Irfan Pathan spellbound

By IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 3rd October 2021 2:21 pm IST
Abu Dhabi: Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings raises his bat after scoring fifty runs during match 47 of the Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

Abu Dhabi: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s unbeaten century for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday seems to have left his fans and followers spellbound, who wasted little time in letting the ‘hero in a losing cause’ know they truly appreciated his superb effort against Rajasthan Royals.

Gaikwad scored an unbeaten 101 off 60 balls against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi and despite the huge effort from the batsman, CSK lost by seven wickets with 15 balls remaining despite amassing 189/4. RR, thanks to half-century efforts from Shivam Dube (64 not out) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (50), scored the required runs in 17.3 overs, to hand CSK a rare defeat.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was effusive in his praise for the Gaikwad, saying, “Remember the name. #RuturajGaikwad. Special player, made for greater things. Matter of time before he dominates World Cricket. #CSKvsRR.”

Former India opener Kris Srikkanth too said he was destined for India glory in the coming decade, tweeting, “The next decade’s super star has emerged for @ChennaiIPL! What a knock. @Ruutu1331. Brilliant display all around the ground! #CSKvsRR #IPL2021.”

This was the 24-year-old Gaikwad’s maiden IPL century and he smashed five huge sixes and nine boundaries. The batsman came into the limelight after his late-season heroics for CSK in IPL 2020. CSK were losing games, but Gaikwad was among the runs and hit three consecutive half-centuries back then.

Continuing his superb batting form from IPL 2020, Gaikwad also played some entertaining knocks in the first leg of IPL 2021 in India. However, he is batting at a completely different level in UAE. His scores in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 read: 101(60), 45(38), 40(28), 38(26), 88(58), 62(49), 72(53), 65(51).

West Indian great Ian bishop wrote on social media, “This young guy Ruturaj Gaikwad,,,hhhmm,” while an awestruck Irfan Pathan wrote, “Wow just wow. #RuturajGaikwad.”

