GAIL Recruitment through GATE 2020: Applications invited

New Delhi: Notification for GAIL Recruitment through GATE 2020 was issued on 12th February. As per the notification issued by Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), the applications are invited from the candidates who have appeared in GATE 2020 to fill up Executive Trainee post.

Posts, number of vacancies

Post Number of vacancies Executive Trainee (Chemical) 15 Executive Trainee (Instrumentation) 10 Total 25

Educational eligibility

The candidates must be Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Chemical/ Petrochemical/ Chemical Technology/ Petrochemical Technology with minimum 65% marks for Executive Trainee (Chemical) post and for Executive Trainee (Instrumentation) post, they must be Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Instrumentation/ Instrumentation & Control/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Electrical & Instrumentation/ Electronics/ Electrical & Electronics with minimum 65% marks.

Apart from educational eligibility, the candidate must have appeared in Chemical Engineering paper of GATE for Executive Trainee (Chemical) post and Instrumentation Engineering paper for Executive Trainee (Instrumentation).

The upper age limit for the post is 28 years as on 3rd March 2020.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the GAIL website. The last date to apply is 12th March 2020 before 6 p.m.

For further details, candidates can read official notification.