By News Desk 1Published: 3rd October 2020 1:10 am IST
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat arrives in Tirupati for Saturday prayers

Tirupati, Oct 2 : Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has reached Tirupati on Friday along with his wife Naunand Kanwar to offering prayers to the deity on Saturday.

“On his arrival at the Sri Krishna Rest House, he was accorded a warm reception by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman Y. V. Subba Reddy and additional executive officer A. V. Dharma Reddy,” said an official.

Shekhawat is scheduled to offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara on Saturday morning.

YSCRP Member of Parliament Mithun Reddy and others officials were present when the Union Minister arrived.

