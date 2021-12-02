Gajraj Rao confirms Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s wedding

Mumbai: Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding is happenning. While their fans were siiting with the bated breathe, it seems like actor Gajraj Rao finally confirmed this news. Taking to Instagram, he shared a piece of news about ‘mobile ban’ at VicKat’s rumoured wedding and wrote alongside it jokingly, “Selfie nahi lene dega, to main nahi aa raha byah main…(If I won’t be allowed to take a selfie then I’m not coming to the wedding).”

He accompanied the post with a sad face emoji and also tagged Vicky in the post. His Instagram story is now going viral on social media.

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding details

The couple is reportedly getting married on December 9, for which they have set down many rules like no photography clause to a no location sharing rule, among others. Vicky and Katrina will have a court marriage in Mumbai after which they will head to Rajasthan for other wedding festivities.

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal (Instagram)

The rumoured wedding guest list includes the likes of Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, and more.

Are you excited for Bollywood’s big fat wedding?