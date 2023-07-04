Gajwel communal tension: Telangana police file 7 cases

Hyderabad: The police registered seven cases and took into custody around 10 persons in connection with the violence reported in Gajwel in the last two days.

The issue started after a Muslim man who is in an inebriated condition allegedly relieved himself near the statue of Chatrapathi Shivaji. On seeing it a mob gathered and trashed the man. The mob made him clean the place and afterward paraded him on the streets before handing him over to the police.

After the incident, the local right-wing organizations gave a bandh call for Tuesday in the town. A massive rally was taken out in the afternoon. During the rally, some persons pelted stones at two mosques.

Also Read https://www.siasat.com/telangana-man-attacked-paraded-in-gajwel-2631201/

“Persons who pelted stones were identified and some arrests made. Police teams are on the job to arrest the remaining persons,” N Swetha, Siddipet Commissioner of Police said.

Following the communally charged atmosphere the police beefed up security. Additional forces from the neighbouring districts were rushed to the spot to prevent the trouble from escalating. Senior officials are monitoring the situation.

Gajwel Assembly constituency is represented by Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Meanwhile, Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjedullah Khan Khalid alleged that the local police were mute spectators to the incident.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Tuesday condemned the alleged mob violence in Siddipet, and also a man relieving himself on a statue, allegedly in an inebriated condition.

“There was also stone pelting by a mob on Madina Masjid in Gajwel, Siddipet. AIMIM condemns the mob violence and appeals for peace. We condemn (the) shameful act of the drunkard, but it does not justify mob violence,” the party said.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi according to party sources spoke to the Siddipet Police Commissioner N Swetha and demanded stern action against the persons responsible for pelting stones on the mosque.



