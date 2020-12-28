Gal Gadot: Chris Pine brings the best out of me

Los Angeles, Dec 28 : Hollywood star Gal Gadot enjoyed working with Chris Pine, and says he is a great partner.

The actress got a chance to work with Pine again in “Wonder Woman 1984”, sequel to the Patty Jenkins-directed 2017 DC hit, “Wonder Woman”.

“I loved the fact that Patty and (writer) Geoff Johns found a way to bring him back — which we can’t talk about — but it made me really happy,” the actress said.

“Chris was an integral part of the success of the first movie, and I really enjoy working with him. He’s a great partner. He always makes fun of me, and we always laugh together, and he brings the best out of me in many ways,” added Gadot,

Who reprises her role of Diana Prince and her superhero alter ego Wonder Woman in the film.

The actress also opened up about working Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal, who essay the roles of villains The Cheetah and Max Lord in the movie.

“I loved both of them so much. I think that we got really lucky with the chemistry between all of us, including Patty. On set, there were many moments where each and every one of us is trying to deliver the best line to make everyone else laugh. And on our days off we would get together almost all the time. It was like we went through this crazy summer camp together, but for eight months of shooting and four months of prep,” Gadot said.

She added: “We were there for each other, we did this as a team, and I think it really shows in the movie. Even though Pedro and Kristen play the villains, I think that chemistry always shows, and it really helped all of us.”

The film also stars Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta. The Warner Bros. Pictures project released in India on December 24 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

