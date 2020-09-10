Gal Gadot takes COVID-19 test before returning to ‘Red Notice’ set

By Neha Updated: 10th September 2020 11:28 pm IST
Gal Gadot

New Delhi: Gal Gadot got a COVID-19 test done before heading back to the shooting sets of her upcoming movie ‘Red Notice’.

The ‘Wonder Woman’ actor shared two pictures of herself getting tested for the novel coronavirus on Twitter during the early hours of Thursday.

Alongside the pictures, the star stated that she is “getting ready to head back to the ‘Red Notice’ set but the preparation looks a little different now”.

She also added the hashtag of ‘Stay Safe’ in her tweet.

Gadot’s upcoming Netflix movie ‘Red Notice’ is an action-comedy written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber.

The movie boasts an ensemble cast, including Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, and is expected to release in 2021.

Gadot has also a slew of other projects in waiting, including the much-anticipated mystery-thriller ‘Death on the Nile’.

Source: ANI
