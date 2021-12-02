Galaxy A13 5G with 50MP triple-camera launched

San Francisco: Samsung has launched a new smartphone ‘Samsung Galaxy A13 5G’ as the company’s cheapest 5G device till date in the US.

The device will be available online from AT&T on December 3 for just $249.99 or $6.95 per month on a qualifying three-year installment plan, reports GSMArena.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD + LCD display with a 720 x 1600 pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC which is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage which can be expanded via the microSD card slot.

The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery along with a 15W fast charging support.

The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP sensor, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. The device also houses a 5MP selfie camera sensor.

For connectivity, the smartphone supports 5G, 4G, dual-SIM, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, and GPS. Other aspects also include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Samsung Pay (NFC supported).