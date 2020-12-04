Galaxy F62 with Exynos 9825 SoC expected to launch soon

New Delhi, Dec 4 : Samsung is reportedly planning to release it’s next F-series smartphone ‘Galaxy F62’ with Exynos 9825 SoC that comes alongside 6GB RAM.

Moreover, the phone will run Android 11 straight out of the box and we expect One UI 3.0 to be running atop.

When it comes to the scores, the device amassed 763 points in the single-core and 1,952 points in the multi-core department, reports GizChina.

Currently, there is no word yet on the exact launch date. The Samsung Galaxy F62 launch will likely take place in early 2021 given the moniker and it will not be surprising if the upcoming phone will come as a rebranded of any other Samsung device.

It is also unclear whether the Samsung Galaxy F62 will launch in more markets apart from India.

To recall, the Samsung launched Galaxy F41 pin India at Rs 16,999 and its specifications include a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, Exynos 9611 SoC, and a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

The smartphone comes with triple cameras at the back with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP live-focus sensor.

Source: IANS

