Galaxy Fold, Note 10 series starts receiving stable One UI 4

Seoul: Samsung has started rolling stable updates to One UI 4 based on Android 12 for the first-gen Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Note 10 series in both its 4G and 5G trims.

Samsung’s first foldable will get the F900FXXU6GUL9 update build which is reported by users in France and also comes with the December 2021 security patch, reports GSMArena.

The 4G variants of the Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ will get the N97xFXXU7GULD update builds as spotted by users in Switzerland while the 5G models receive version N976BXXU7GULD alongside the January 2022 security patch.

“One UI 4 delivers on that promise, equipping Galaxy smartphone users with the latest customisation and privacy features. But we won’t stop there. Soon, other smartphone and tablet users will also be able to benefit from this software update, enabling a more seamless experience across our entire ecosystem,” Janghyun Yoon, EVP and Head of Software Platform Team at Mobile Communications Business, Samsung said recently.

With a whole host of new Colour Palettes to choose from, you can alter the look and feel of everything from your home screen to icons, menu, button and background.

“You can even more effortlessly express yourself with a wider variety of emoji features, GIFs and stickers available directly from your keyboard,” the company noted.

On the data security front, One UI 4 alerts you when an app is attempting to access your camera or microphone, and offers a new privacy dashboard that brings all your settings and controls into one convenient place.