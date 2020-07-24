Galaxy Note 20 to star 6.7-inch FHD display, 60Hz refresh rate

According to German news portal WinFuture, the smartphone is expected to house Exynos 990 processor which will be accompanied by 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 4,300mAh battery.

Samsung

Seoul: Samsung is all set to launch the new Galaxy Note 20 series on August 5, and a report suggests that the upcoming Note device will feature a flat 6.7-inch FHD display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

According to German news portal WinFuture, the smartphone is expected to house Exynos 990 processor which will be accompanied by 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 4,300mAh battery.

For cameras, the device will sport a 12MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and a 64MP 3x hybrid zoom camera on the back and single 10MP front camera located in the centre in a punch-hole notch.

The Note 20 will also be capable of recording 8K video, with the maximum frame rate thought to be 30FPS.

The S Pen on the smaller model will have 26ms response time, whereas the Ultra’s S Pen supports a much lower 9ms.

Samsung recently announced that it would start five devices on August 5. The news was shared by Tae-moon Roh, president and head of the company’s mobile communications business.

Source: IANS
