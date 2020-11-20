Galaxy Note 20 Ultra bestselling 5G smartphone in Sep: Report

Seoul: Samsung Electronics Galaxy Note 20 Ultra was the world’s bestselling 5G smartphone in September, a report has said.

According to market tracker Counterpoint Research, The high-end model of the Galaxy Note 20 series, which was launched in late August, captured five per cent share in the global 5G smartphone market in September, reports Yonhap news agency. The report came on Thursday.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra was followed by two smartphones by Huawei Technologies Co. The P40 Pro dropped to the second spot with a 4.5 per cent share and the nova 7 came in third with a 4.3 per cent share.

Seven of the 10 bestselling 5G smartphones in September were from the Chinese brands, with the other three being the Samsung models.

Besides the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Plus took the fourth spot with a four per cent share, while the standard Galaxy Note 20 settled for eighth place with a 2.9 per cent share, according to the data.

Counterpoint Research said that the upcoming list of the top 10 5G smartphones by sales will look different from the current one as Apple Inc. launched its first 5G-supporting smartphone, the iPhone 12, in October.

“5G models have increased at breakneck speeds, from just around 50 models in the first quarter of 2020, we now have more than 200 models with 5G network available in the world,” it said. “The sales of 5G models have grown by almost 300 per cent from the first quarter of 2020 to the third quarter of the year.”

Source: IANS