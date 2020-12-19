Galaxy S21 series official-looking images leaked online

Seoul, Dec 19 : Samsung is reportedly planning to launch Galaxy S21 series in January next year and now a newly surfaced renders show the design of the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra, which all appear to have hole-punch displays, multiple cameras along with some prominence at the back.

German blog WinFuture.de and tipster Evan Blass both have shared the marketing images of the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

According to the images, the Galaxy S21 would come in four colour options, while the Galaxy S21+ could offer three colours. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will have Phantom Black and Phantom Silver colour options.

In addition, the renders particularly associated with the Galaxy S21 Ultra highlight quad rear cameras along with a laser autofocus module and an LED flash.

The S21 will have a 6.2-inch display, the Plus will be 6.7-inch and the Ultra will have a 6.8-inch display.

The upcoming Galaxy S21 series is said to feature the Snapdragon 888 5G chipset in the US and South Korea, while other markets like India will receive Exynos 2100 processors.

The phones are all expected to have 5G, with the S21 and Plus both with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, and Wi-Fi 6E in the Ultra.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.