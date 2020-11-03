Galaxy Z Fold2 5G’s Aston Martin Racing Edition launched

Beijing, Nov 3 : Samsung has unveiled a limited Aston Martin Racing edition of Galaxy Z Fold2 in China.

The Aston Martin Racing Edition (12GB+512GB) comes with a price tag of 21,000 Yuan ($3,143).

Since it is a limited edition model, it will be available with only 777 units, reports GSMArena.

It can be purchased through the official e-shop of Samsung China, Suning, TMall and jd.com.

The phone will come in a large gray box. On the top is written Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G and Galaxy Watch3, that means this limited edition unit doesn’t include a pair of the Galaxy Buds Live.

The box also has Tmall written at the bottom which means it should be sold by the retail giant.

Inside the box is the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in Mystic Black with no customization whatsoever including an Aston Martin logo, the report said.

There is also an Aston Martin polo shirt in navy blue, a black and white baseball hat, and a Mystic Black Galaxy Watch3 included in the box.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.