Gambhir calls Pak ‘terrorist state’ as Imran thanks Khamenei

New Delhi: Cricketer-turned BJP MP Gautam Gambhir lashed out at another cricker-politician – Imran Khan, late on Thursday night. Calling Pakistan a ‘terrorist state’, Gambhir hit out at the Pakistani PM after he thanked Iran’s Khamanei for sharply speaking out against India.

Gambhir tweeted: “The head of a terrorist state @ImranKhanPTI is giving lectures to a democratic republic. Save your people from the brutality of your Lord Bajwa and keep your views to yourself!” He went on to add, “You can secure ‘donations’ for your country in other ways too!” Gambhir ended by saying, “Jai Hind” with an emoticon of the tricolour.

The head of a terrorist state @ImranKhanPTI is giving lectures to a democratic republic. Save your people from the brutality of your Lord Bajwa and keep your views to yourself!



You can secure ‘donations’ for your country in other ways too!



Jai Hind ?? pic.twitter.com/A3tX7EFiVO — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 5, 2020

This was in reference to Khan’s tweet where he said: “I want to thank Supreme Leader Khamenei, & President Erdogan, for speaking against the oppression & massacre of Muslims in India & Kashmiris …” Khan in fact went on claim, “Sadly, few voices from the Muslim World are speaking out & condemning this; & more voices are being raised in the West condemning the Hindu Supremacist Modi regime’s massacre of Muslims in India & Kashmiris in IOJK.” Not only India has refuted those charges in the past but it’s also against India’s stated position that the entire Jammu and Kashmir is inalienable part of India.

The Pakistani PM was thanking the Iran’s supreme leader for taking yo Twitter and expressing his views against India for what he called “massacre of Muslims in India”. It is highly likely Khamenei’s tweet was for the recent Delhi violence in which both sides were hit, as against to a ‘massacre’ of one community as the top cleric of Iran sought to make it look like.