Gambhir inaugurates 3rd giant air purifier at Krishna Nagar market

New Delhi, Nov 22 : BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir inaugurated the third giant air purifier in his constituency with the latest being in Krishna Nagar market. Similar purifiers were being installed at Lajpat Nagar and Gandhi Nagar markets earlier through his initiatives.

These air purifiers are approximately 12 feet in size and cover an area of 1,000 sq m. As the national capital battles air pollution, these fully automatic machines deliver two lakh m3 of clean air every day and the schedule for these machines can be pre-determined.

“This will not solve the problem of pollution completely but as someone who has been born and brought up in this city, I can’t just sit at home and let things worsen,” Gambhir said.

Taking a jibe at Arvind Kejriwal Government, he added, “Allowing people to breathe clean air should be at the top of the priority list for the Government but sadly neither the Chief Minister nor any of his colleagues are concerned about this.”

The BJP MP alleged that, be it COVID situation, pollution or even water logging, the Aam Aadmi Party government’s approach to every issue is ad hoc.

Delhi’s overall Air quality index (AQI) dropped to 232, on Sunday which was still in ‘poor’ category, according to SAFAR.

Source: IANS

