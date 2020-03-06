Gambling racket busted, organizers arrested

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Task Force of Hyderabad City Police of North Zone busted a racket on cricket and arrested two organizers.

According to the report of the police, Praveen Agarwal (30) and Lakhand Sarda (29) natives of Sholapur, Maharashtra contacted gambling organizer, Sanket of Rajasthan. He was accepting bets on the website royalexchange.com.

It is reported that the said organizers received money during the cricket match held in Australia and South Africa.

Task Force seized Rs 40,000 cash. The accused were produced in the court and the magistrate sent them to the jail.