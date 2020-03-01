menu
search
1 Mar 2020, Sun Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments

Game Developers Conference is officially cancelled

Posted by Qayam Published: March 01, 2020, 1:32 pm IST
Game Developers Conference is officially cancelled

California: After Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020, another major tech event to get cancelled is the Game Developers Conference (GDC).

“After close consultation with our partners in the game development industry and community around the world, we’ve made the difficult decision to postpone the Game Developers Conference this March,” the official blog notes.

The reason behind the event’s cancellation is not clear, but it is speculated to be over concerns around coronavirus. GDC is expected to be hosted later in the summer. It was earlier scheduled from March 16-March 20, 2020.

Source: ANI
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved