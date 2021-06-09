‘Game of gamble or skill?’ Bombay HC hears petition against Ludo

Mumbai: The online version of Ludo has got our backs, entertaining in the lockdown, providing much-needed respite. To win the game requires not only individual technique but also lots of luck. Or that is what we often debate upon in close matches.

Guess what? Bombay High Court will soon decide if the game of Ludo is based on skill or is simply a “game of chance.”

According to Live Law, a petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court against the makers of Ludo Supreme, alleging that the online game promotes gambling and deviates from the original board game, which is a “game of chance”.

The petition was filed by Keshav Muley who seeks a declaration, whether ludo is a “game of chance and not a game of skill”. Provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, 1887 would apply “if the game is played for stake”, it says.

In November last year, Muley even approached local police against Cashgrail Private Ltd, the makers of the game. The police, however, refused to file a case, after which he approached the Metropolitan Court, which had also rejected his complaint.

Now after the Bombay HC took to hear the plea, seeking the registration of an FIR against the makers of Ludo Supreme, amused the internet. It lead to a flood of memes on Twitter:

