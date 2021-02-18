Gaming industry in India seeing strong hiring gains: Indeed

New Delhi: Online job site Indeed has said that gaming sector job postings and searches were up by 13 per cent and 15 per cent respectively in January as compared to the same period last year.

This paints a promising picture for this nascent yet rapidly growing industry in India. “Our data forecasts the growth of India’s gaming industry which will have a substantial impact on the jobs of tomorrow,” said Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed.com.

“With a ripple effect across sectors such as technology, telecommunications, marketing or events, the gaming industry has potential to generate massive employment in India,” he said.

Estimates peg the gaming industry in India at 2.8 billion dollars by 2022. Concurrent with this prediction, Indeed data also signals potential for growth in the gaming sector where job postings were seen to consistently outnumber job searches and almost tripling in July 2020.

As of January 2021, the number of job postings was still twice the number of job searches on Indeed, indicating a significant gap yet opportunity for India’s vast talent pool.

Naman Jhawar, Senior Vice-President of Operations and Strategy at e-sports and mobile gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL), said the sector is booming and the company is looking to expand rapidly this year. With recently-raised funds, it plans to add more features and gaming titles to the platform, and expand to new geographies.

“To cater to these plans, MPL aims to double its workforce over the course of this year. Some of the areas we are looking to strengthen are technology, operations and product,” said Jhawar.

MPL is now valued at 945 million dollars after raising 95 million dollars (about Rs 693 crore) in a series D round earlier this month.