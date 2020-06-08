Gandhi, the designated Covid-19 hospital, reaches full capacity

Hyderabad: Teeming with corona positive patients, Gandhi Hospital, which was designated as Covid-19 hospital, has reached its full capacity.

As infection cases are on the surge in Telangana, 100 patients were admitted on Friday and 200 on Saturday. Doctors of the hospital are working over-time treating patients.

The hospital currently has 1,160 bed capacity. It has been decided to allot 350 additional beds. So the total bed capacity would reach to 1,510.

As on May 26, Gandhi Hospital was treating 659 Covid-19 cases. This number has reached 1,455 with 805 new Covid-19 cases admitted in the hospital in just 10 days.

Telugu360 has quoted Gandhi Hospital Superintendent Professor Raja Rao as saying “Our staff is working relentlessly. We reach home at midnight after daily monitoring of how many patients are admitted, discharged and under treatment.”

Experts believe there could be a spurt in corona cases as India has lifted its complete lockdown in non-containment zones from June 8.

Keeping in view the situation, the Telangana government wants to ensure only priority patients are going to emergency rooms. It has asked patients who don’t urgently need hospitalisation to stay at home.

Issuing guidelines, Health minister Eatela Rajender on Sunday asked patients with very mild and pre-symptomatic Covid-19 cases to stay at home. Such patients are advised to self-isolate themselves completely and not come in contact with other family members.

