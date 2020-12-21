Gandhi family loyalist Motilal Vora passes away at 93 (Obit)

New Delhi, Dec 21 : ‘Paan’ and ‘Jalebi’ were the favourites of Motilal Vora, the senior-most Congress leader, who passed away at the age of 93, a day after celebrating his birthday.

The political career of the veteran leader spanned many decades and he was a prominent part of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) till he was replaced due to advancing age.

On Vora’s demise, the Congress released a statement saying: “We offer our heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of stalwart Congress leader, former Union Cabinet Minister and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Motilal Vora. Congress has lost a guiding light. May his soul rest in peace.”

Vora began his political stint as a Congress councillor, following which he became the Chief Minister, Union Minister, Governor and Congress treasurer. He demitted his Rajya Sabha term in March this year and said,”On the last day in the Upper House, I want to bow and salute the people of Durg, formerly part of undivided Madhya Pradesh. I started my political stint as a councillor with Indira ji ( former PM Indira Gandhi), tried to serve the people as the MP Chief Minister and Union Minister. I am thankful to the Gandhi family and am always ready to serve the Congress.”

Vora was a Gandhi family loyalist and despite being in the race for ministerial post many times, Sonia Gandhi retained him as Congress treasurer because she deeply trusted Voraji.

While recalling his political journey, Vora said he also served as a journalist for a short span in Rajasthan before joining politics.

During his last days, the Congress veteran was very active politically and kept a close watch on the functioning of the Chhattisgarh government that had recently completed two years. “Under the leadership of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the state government has launched a campaign against malnutrition and positive results have started showing by which more than 77,000 children in the state have become malnutrition-free,” Vora had tweeted.

Congress loyalists Motilal Vora and Ahmed Patel were often seen interacting with one another and were regular faces at AICC meetings.

His friends recall Vora was fond of delicacies such as ‘Rabri’, ‘Jalebi’, ‘Dahi Bade’ and used to chew ‘Paan’. Despite being 92, he defeated Covid-19 and was declared fit and fine, said Vishwanath Chaturvedi, known to be close to Vora.

Following Vora’s demise, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted,”Vora ji was a true Congressman and a wonderful human being. We will miss him very much. My love and condolences to his family and friends.

