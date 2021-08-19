Gandhi Hospital gang rape accusation false, police reveal

Hyderabad: The city police on Thursday revealed that the gang rape accusations of two women at the state government-run Gandhi Hospital are false, after they investigated the case that turned sensational in the past few days.

The state women commission too had ordered an inquiry in the case.

Two sisters, aged 38 and 40, told police that the accused lab technician confined one of them in a room for four days. The technician’s friend also allegedly raped one of the victims, while the other sister went missing. She was later found.

The police also detained four persons in connection after the complaint was registered.

However, the medical examination revealed that no assault has been made on the woman. But, they are both found with alcohol withdrawal symptoms.

The police said that the two sisters regularly drink toddy and as they couldn’t find it during their stay at Gandhi Hospital, one of the sisters went in search to buy toddy. The other sister then befriended a security guard in the hospital, police added.

The woman had earlier told police that she had come to the hospital along with her elder sister and brother-in-law. The 45-year-old man was admitted to the hospital with liver and kidney related complications on August 5. According to the complainant, he was discharged on August 13.

The patient returned home with his son, but his wife and sister-in-law were found missing. The patient’s son returned to the hospital in search of his mother and aunt. He found his aunt, who narrated to him how the lab assistant sexually assaulted her. She later approached the police.