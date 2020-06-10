Gandhi Hospital hands over wrong body to corona victim’s kin

Hyderabad: In a case of negligence by Gandhi Hospital administration, the dead body of another person was sent to the crematorium in place of corona victim’s body for last rites.

Family members of the deceased from Gurumurthy lane, Begumpet, who died at Gandhi Hospital, discovered just before the body was about to be cremated on Tuesday that it did not belong to their relative.

Health care workers from Gandhi Hospital had brought the body of the deceased patient to the crematorium in the presence of police officials.

When the family members were called for a last look of the body they were shocked to realize that it was someone else and raised objections. Tension prevailed for a while as arguments ensued between the police officials, health care workers from Gandhi Hospital and the relatives.

Following the arguments, the body was replaced.

