Gandhi hospital resumes non-COVID services from today

Hyderabad: The city’s major COVID treatment junction— Gandhi hospital which has shut non-COVID treatment now reopens, almost after eight months.

This hospital in Secunderabad is going to start non-COVID treatments from Saturday which were shut from March 2, as the hospital only dealt with COVID treatments.

After sanitization of the entire hospital, the hospital now opens for all the outpatient, inpatient, elective and emergency surgeries at Gandhi Hospital from Saturday.

As quoted by Telangana Today, Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital Dr Raja Rao on Friday said although it was difficult to provide Covid and non-Covid healthcare services simultaneously, the hospital would do its best to provide a safe and infection-free environment for non-Covid patients. “We will do our best to provide treatment to non-Covid patients. However, we need cooperation from the general public, as they need to maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour,” Dr Rao said.

Speaking about the guidelines and restrictions he said that they would be a separate entry and exit points for COVID patients and only one attendee with the patient would be allowed. Moreover, with no visiting hours, no family or friends can come to meet the patients.

Below is the list of new Gandhi Hospital guidelines for the non-COVID treatment:

• No entry without a mask

• No visiting hours

• A patient will have only one attendant

• Separate exit, entry points for Covid and non-Covid patients

• Extensive markings put up to guide patients

• Outpatient, inpatient, elective and emergency surgeries set to start

• Sanitisation of non-Covid areas taken-up

Furthermore, the Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr K Ramesh Reddy visited Gandhi Hospital and reviewed the arrangements made to receive non-Covid patients from Saturday.