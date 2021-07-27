Gandhi Hospital to resume non-COVID services from August 3

By News Desk|   Published: 27th July 2021 8:08 pm IST
Gandhi Hospital at Musheerabad in Hyderabad. Photo: Mohammed Hussain

Hyderabad: The state-run Gandhi Hospital, a tier-1 COVID care centre, will be thrown open for non-COVID services from August 3. The decision was taken keeping in mind the reduced COVID-19 cases in the state.

Dr Raja Rao, superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, said that all non-COVID and out-patient, in-patient and emergency services would be attended.

After the onset of pandemic in March 2020, Gandhi served a specialized COVID-19 care centre and all other non-COVID services were suspended. It was resumed only in November. 

The hospitalin April third week-2021 was again turned into a COVID-only treatment centre due to the daily number of surge in the COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cases in Gandhi has seen a rise in the past seven days, with around 45 patients getting admitted daily. Until the past week, the number was under 30.

On this, Dr. Rao said that the number of patients getting admitted is twice the number of patients getting discharged.

