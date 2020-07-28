Ganesh Chaturthi to be celebrated in Hyderabad without fanfare

Hyderabad: Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi on Monday announced that the Ganesh Chaturthi festival will not be celebrated with fanfare this year due to COVID pandemic. It announced that the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities will begin on August 22 and will conclude on September 1.

The general secretary of the Utsav Samithi, Bhagvanth Rao appealed Ganesh Pandal organisers to immerse Ganesh idols in their respective lakes and ponds and to ensure no mass gatherings in the pandals. Don’t come out to immerse them in big tanks like Husain Sagar, he said adding that only a few people will be allowed for the immersion procession, provided they maintain physical distancing.

He said during the festitivities physical distancing and sanitization should be maintained and use of sanitizers and masks will be mandatory.

Samithi appealed to install small idols instead of gigantic ones

Every year more than 1 lakh Ganesh idols are installed in the city and over 70000 of them are immersed in Husain Sagar Lake.

