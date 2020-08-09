Ganesh festival 2020: Know what Telangana Minister says

By Sameer Updated: 9th August 2020 8:02 am IST
Ganesh festival

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav has said that the state government is ready to hold the Ganesh festival this year after discussing and taking views of the concerned officials over COVID-19 situation in the state.

Ganesh festival celebration in Telangana

On Saturday, a meeting held at the Marri Chennareddy Human Resource Development Centre (MCHRD) regarding the organisation of Ganesh celebrations was chaired by Yadav, the Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Dairy and Cinematography.

“The government is ready to hold the Ganesh festival this year after discussing with concerned officials over coronavirus. I urge everyone to co-operate with the decisions taken by the government to contain coronavirus spread,” he said.

The Minister further informed that several committee members of Ganesh festival expressed their views at the meeting on how to organise festivities amid COVID-19 crisis.

Ganesh festival celebration in Hyderabad

“Hyderabad celebrates the Ganesh festival every year in a grand manner and the government is making all arrangements without any difficulty. As the government respects all customs and traditions, the meeting was held today,” he said.

“The welfare of the people is the responsibility of the government and a decision over the matter will be taken within four days after holding another meeting,” he added.

Source: ANI
Categories
Hyderabad NewsTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close