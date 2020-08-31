Ganesh immersion: Hyderabad Police issues traffic advisory

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Ganesh immersion in Hyderabad, traffic advisory has been issued by the Hyderabad City Police.

The police department in the advisory mentioned that in order to relieve congestion, to maintain smooth flow of traffic and to ensure public safety and order in connection with the movement of Ganesh Idols carrying vehicles on 1st September 2020, the following Traffic Regulations will be implemented:

Traffic regulations

Vehicles carrying Ganesha idols from Falaknuma will pass through Aliabad – Nagulchinta – Charminar – Madina – Afzalgunj – Straight towards Gowliguda Chaman Road – Central Gurudwara Gowliguda – Putlibowli – Jambagh – MJ Market – Abids – Basheerbagh – Liberty – Ambedkar Statue towards upper Tank bund or NTR Marg. The vehicles carrying idols from Secundrabad will pass through RP Road – MG Road – Karbala Maidan- Kawadiguda – Musheerabad X Road – RTC X Road – Narayanaguda X Road – Himayathnagar ‘Y’ junction and at Liberty Junction. Idols coming from Chilkalguda X roads will join Musheerabad ‘X’ Roads via Gandhi Hospital. Those coming from East Zone will pass through Uppal Ramanthapur – 6 No. Junction Amberpet – Shivam Road – NCC at OU – Durga Bai Deshmukh Hospital – Hindi Mahavidyalaya X Roads – Fever Hospital – Barkathpura X roads – Narayanaguda X Road and will join the vehicles carrying idols at RTC X Roads Idols from Dilsukhnagar and IS Sadan – Saidabad Chanchalguda will join at Nalgonda X roads. Big idols will proceed towards Amberpet via Moosarambagh. Idols coming from Tarnaka will pass through Osmania University Distance Education Road, Adikmet and join at Fever Hospital via Vidyanagar. Traffic going towards Lalapet from Tarnaka will not be allowed on the flyover, and they may take alternative routes. Vehicles carrying idols from Tolichowki, Rethibowli and Mehdipatnam side will pass through Masab Tank, Ayodhya function – Nirankari Bhavan – Old PS Saifabad – Iqbal Minar to NTR Marg. Those from Erragadda will pass through SR Nagar – Ameerpet – Panjagutta – W Statue and joins the idols carrying vehicles at Nirankari Bhavan and proceed to NTR Marg. Idols coming from Tappachabutra and Asifnagar side will pass through – Sitarambagh – Boiguda Kaman – Voulga Hotel – Goshamahal Baradari – Alaska – Mf Market and proceeds towards Abids – Basheerbagh – Liberty – Ambedkar Statue – Upper Tank bund or NTR Marg.

On the above routes, only vehicles carrying idols will be allowed to move between 9 a.m. on 1st September to 8 a.m. on 2nd September. The duration can be extended.

Movements of vehicles other than those carrying Ganesh Idols will be restricted and diverted at many points along the routes.

Diversion points

The main traffic diversion points are as follows:

Hyderabad south: Keshavagiri, Mahaboobnagar X Roads, Engine Bowli, Nagul Chintha, Himmathpura, Hari Bowli, Asra Hospital, Mogulpura, Lakkad Kote, Madina X Road, Mf Bridge, Dar Ul Shifa X Roads, City College. Hyderabad east: NayapulX Road, SJ Rotary, Rangmahal function, Chaderghat function, Andhra Bank function, Crown Caf6 X Roads – Amberpet Green Bawarchi Royal juice corner. Hyderabad west: Tope Khana Mosque, Alaska Hotel Junction, Osmangunj Sanker Bagh and Seena Hotel, Ajantha Gate near Exhibition Grounds, Abkari Lane, Taj Island, Barthan Bazar, AR Petrol pump at KLK Building. Hyderabad central: Chapel Road Entry, Gadwal Centre at GPQ, Shalimar Theatre, Gun foundry, Skyline road entry, Bharath Scouts & Guides function in Domalguda, Kalanjali at Control Room, Liberty function, MCH 0ffice Y junction, BRK Bhavan junction near Telugu Thalli function, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Dwaraka Hotel Junction, Khairatabad function (Visweswaraiah Statue), Children’s Park, Mariott Hotel junction, Kawadiguda Junction, Musheeerabad X road, RTC X road, Katta Maisamma Temple at Lower Tank Bund, Indira Park function. Hyderabad north (Secunderabad): Traffic will not be allowed to enter the Necklace Road and Upper Tank Bund from Karbala Maidan, Buddha Bhavan, Sailing Club and Nallagutta function.

Citizens can contact the following Help Lines numbers for guidance.

040-27852482

9490598985

9010203626