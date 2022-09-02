Ganesh Utsav: Mobile immersion ponds install in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As a part of the Ganesh Chaturti celebration, the Freedom Group along with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will provide mobile pond service.

The inauguration of the mobile immersion pond was taken place on Friday by Telangana animal husbandry minister T Srinivas Yadav.

“Three eco-friendly Vinayaka immersion vehicles designed by Freedom Sun Flower under Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) were launched at the residence of West Maredpally along with Rajeev Sagar, Chairman, TUS Foods,” the minister tweeted.

On Thursday, 74 pools were prepared by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for immersion. In some places, along with ponds and small lakes, specially made temporary artificial pools have been set up.

This year, 24 artificial, portable pools of 30x10m in length were newly constructed out of prefabricated fiber, reinforced plastic (FRP), and measuring between 1.35 to 150 meters deep.