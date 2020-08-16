Ganesh utsav, Moharram on low key: Indrakaran

Hyderabad: Endowment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy today said that the government has taken so decision to conduct Vinayaka Chaviti and Moharram festivals on low key affair to prevent Corona spread.



Talking to press persons here he said that as per instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao the festivals to be held without participation of the people.



There is a need for wearing masks, sanitising hands and maintaining social distance he said. This will help people away from the, contagious virus the minister felt.



Everyone has to follow Corona protocol and government instructions the minister appealed. The nation is fighting the positive cases and we have to cope with the things they minister said.



The government will take measures to follow the same and conduct these festivals he said. As Bonalu and Bakrid held on low key affair, these two festivals will be conducted in a similar way he added. The minister urged the people to cooperate with the government in this regard.