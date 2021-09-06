Ganesh Visarjan: Telangana officials review arrangements at Tank Bund

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government’s Special Chief Secretary for Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar has undertaken a tour with police and GHMC officials to review COVID-19 protocols on the occasion of Ganesh Visarjan at Hussain Sagar. Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and other officials participated in the tour.

The Ganesh Utsav festival will commence on September 10 and shall be ended with Visarjan on September 19.

The state officials will make proper hygiene and traffic arrangements and ensure observance of the COVID-19 protocols during the festival.

Cranes will be set up around Tank Bund at the identified Visarjan points. The Ganesh Idols will be immersed from 10 locations. Cranes will be used for huge idols. Arvind Kumar has reviewed the immersion arrangements at Tank Bund and obtained details of Visarjan points at PV Narasimha Rao and NTR Marg.

In keeping with the High Court ruling, the State government has made arrangements for Visarjan around the city suburb lakes.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation had also set up 24 artificial lakes to facilitate the Idol immersion for the local people.

The state government will distribute 70000 clay idols out of which 50000 will be distributed by GHMC and the rest would be distributed by HMDA and the Endowment Department.