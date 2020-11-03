Gang of bookies nabbed for betting on IPL

News Desk 1Published: 3rd November 2020 6:55 pm IST
New Delhi, Nov 3 ( IANS ) The Delhi Police have arrested five bookies involved in betting on IPL Matches from Budh Vihar in Delhi’s Rohini and recovered 10 mobile phones, one laptop and one LED TV from them.

On Monday, a tip-off regarding betting being done on an IPL match happening between Delhi Capitals and RC Bangalore was received by the police.

The information was shared with senior officers and a dedicated team constituted to conduct the raid. Subsequently, the raid was conducted at the place of crime that is C-Block, Sector-5 Rohini, where 5 people were nabbed from a room where the live telecast of match (between Delhi Capitals and RC Bangalore) was being watched on the LED TV.

The accused were using 10 mobile phones for betting. One laptop was being used to maintain records of runs and overs , whereas another laptop for entering betting details.

Accordingly, a case under 3/4/5 Gambling Act, police station Budh Vihar, Delhi was registered and investigation was taken up.

“Interrogation of the accused — Amarjeet, Ravinder, Dharamvir, Pawan Dahiya and Akash — was done and all of them confessed to the crime,” said DCP Rohini PK Mishra.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

