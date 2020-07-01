Gang-rape accused police official arrested in Odisha

By Neha Published: July 01, 2020, 10:02 pm IST
crime against women
Representational Photo

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested the dismissed Inspector incharge of Biramitrapur police station in Sundargarh district for his alleged involvement in the gang rape of a minor girl and forced termination of her pregnancy.

Anand Chandra Majhi was arrested from Handapa area of Angul district.

“… he will be presented before judicial court. Well done Crime Branch of Odisha Police,” tweeted DGP Abhay.

Majhi along with four others were accused of gang-raping the 13-year-old victim. A case was also registered against a government doctor for aborting her pregnancy.

The DGP had dismissed Majhi on Wednesday. “The DGP has dismissed Inspector Ananda Chandra Majhi from service. His conduct was shameful. Our apologies to the young girl,” said the Twitter handle of Odisha DGP.

Source: IANS
