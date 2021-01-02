Ganguly in Kolkata hospital after chest pain

Kolkata, Jan 2 : Sourav Ganguly, the president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), was admitted to hospital in Kolkata on Saturday after he suffered a blackout at his home and complained of chest pain.

The 48-year-old former India captain complained of dizziness and then suffered the blackout just after he had returned from gym.

He was immediately rushed to city’s Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital.

It has been learnt that Dr Saroj Mondal, a professor at the city’s SSKM hospital, has also reached the Woodlands Hospital to attend to Ganguly.

