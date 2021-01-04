Ganguly’s health stable, doctors take cautious stance

Kolkata, Jan 4 : Former Indian cricket team captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly’s “health is stable” and the doctors have “deemed it safer to defer” further angioplasty for now, the Woodlands Hospital has stated in its latest medical bulletin.

Angioplasty is a procedure to restore blood flow through the artery.

Ganguly on Saturday morning suffered dizziness and a sudden blackout following mild chest pain after a workout session at his Behala residence here. He was then moved to a superspeciality facility at Woodlands Hospital.

A medical board of nine members met at 11.30 a.m. on Monday to discuss further treatment plan along with Ganguly’s family members. During the meeting, the medical records and clinical condition of Ganguly were reviewed by the board members.

“The unanimous decision was that an appropriate timely excellent treatment of primary PTCA (percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty) with revascularisation of RCA was rendered during the acute heart attack stage,” the hospital said in its bulletin.

“The discussion was also on the two other coronary blockages viz LAD and OM2 need to be treated by angioplasty in this admission vis a vis doing it at a immediate later stage. The consensus of the board was that deferring the angioplasty for now is deemed to be a safer option since Mr Ganguly is stable, without any chest pain and is on optimal medical management,” it added.

The hospital further stated that “treating doctors would be keeping constant vigil on the health situation” of the BCCI chief and would take appropriate measures daily at home once discharged.

On Sunday afternoon, he underwent coronary angiography.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among a number of high profile leaders who called on Ganguly to know about his well-being. Ganguly told the Prime Minister that he was feeling better.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.