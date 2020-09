Kothagudem: Ganja has been seized by the police in huge quantity by police on Friday. According to Bhadrachalam ASP Rajesh Chandra, the ganja seized was worth around 2.12 crore in the black market according to the Bhadrachalam ASP Rajesh Chandra.

The police have arrested five people in the case. Raju and Pawar Birbal belong to Hyderabad. The other three, Pappula Nagesh, Ganne Ravi, and Mothre Prakash are from Karnakata.

The illegal substance was seized from the trucks carrying vegetables.