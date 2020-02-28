menu
search
28 Feb 2020, Fri Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments

Ganja worth lakhs seized in TS, cops arrest 4 suspects

Posted by Mohammed Hussain Published: February 28, 2020, 7:19 pm IST
Ganja worth lakhs seized in TS, cops arrest 4 suspects
Rachakonda PC, Mahesh Bhagwat inspecting the seized Ganja from the accused on Friday.

Hyderabad: Based on an anonymous tip to the Special Operations team with the help of Hayatnagar police nabbed three people for transporting ganja at Pedda Amberpet.

The suspects were carrying a huge amount of Ganja from Ashvaraopet and Badrachalam agency and transporting the same to Mumbai.

120 kilograms of ganja, Rs. 1,200 cash, two cars and five mobile phones — all worth Rs. 24 lakh — were seized. Among the identified, apprehended suspects are Gandikota Kumar (28), Nune Vijender (24) and Keshamoni Rajesh Goud (23). Rakku and Sameer, a resident of Mumbai, are still absconding.

According to the police official, the accused people purchased Ganja at the rate of Rs. 3000 per kilogram only to sell it at a rate of Rs. 8000. However, when transporting it, they were caught by the police and taken into judicial custody.

SIASAT NEWS

Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved