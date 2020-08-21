Ganja worth Rs 3.56 crore seized by DRI

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 21st August 2020 8:13 pm IST

Hyderabad: About 1,427 kg of ganja worth Rs 3.56 crore has been seized from a truck and the driver of the vehicle arrested in this connection, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said on Friday.

The narcotic was found concealed in an ingeniously designed special cavity between the cargo area and driver’s cabin, a DRI release said.

The department officials, acting on specific intelligence, had intercepted the truck carrying used worn out tyres at Panthangi Toll Plaza near here on Thursday and effected the seizure, it said.

The ganja was reportedly loaded in East Godavari District of Andhra Pradesh and was destined for Uttar Pradesh.

The contraband and the vehicle were seized and the driver arrested under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

