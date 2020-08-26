Ganja worth Rs 95.60 lakh seized in Kothagudem

Police seized 637 kg of Ganja worth Rs 95.60 lakh and four persons have been arrested.

By Hussain Saify Updated: 26th August 2020 3:54 pm IST

Kothagudem: ThePolice during vehicle inspection at Ambedkar Centre in the town found two suspicious vehiclesand conducted a search.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chandra, ganja seized during the inspection would be worth Rs 95.60 lakh in black market.

The arrested were identified as Bhalvir and Jitender Sarma from Rajasthan, Naresh Kumar and Mukesh Kumar belonging to Haryana. The two vehicles used in the illegal activity were seized.

Circle inspector B Vinod and Sub-Inspector and staff conducted the vehicle inspections.

READ:  Keerthy Suresh to play Sita in Prabhas’ ‘Adipurush’?
Categories
Crime in HyderabadHyderabad News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close