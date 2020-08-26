Ganja worth Rs 95.60 lakh seized in Kothagudem

Kothagudem: ThePolice during vehicle inspection at Ambedkar Centre in the town found two suspicious vehiclesand conducted a search.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chandra, ganja seized during the inspection would be worth Rs 95.60 lakh in black market.

The arrested were identified as Bhalvir and Jitender Sarma from Rajasthan, Naresh Kumar and Mukesh Kumar belonging to Haryana. The two vehicles used in the illegal activity were seized.

Circle inspector B Vinod and Sub-Inspector and staff conducted the vehicle inspections.