Ganpati Visarjan: Devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha amidst tight security

Mumbai: Devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha under restrictions imposed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The BMC has made 73 natural and 173 artificial immersion sites.

Around 25,000 concerned staff-employees will be present at various places to serve the people of Mumbai in 24 various departments.

The Ganesh idol of Mumbaicha Raja Mandal in Ganesh Galli was immersed.

Mayor of Mumbai Kishori Pednekar participated in the Girgaum Chowpatty immersion ceremony.

As per the BMC, as many as 715 lifeguards were stationed at immersion sites with 39 ambulances placed at the site and 36 motorboats kept on sea level for essential services.

More than 55 roads across Mumbai including Lalbagh, Parel, Girgaum, Juhu, Versova, Powai, Madh, Marve, Aksa Beach, Dadar Chowpatty were converted into one-way roads by the city’s traffic police.

21 roads have been closed under the South Mumbai traffic department for the immersion ceremony.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival that began September 10, on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada.