Garbage woes: Hyderabad struggles with non-clearance, foul smell and littering

Hyderabad: The monsoon rains have brought along a serious problem for many residential areas in the city as the non-clearance of garbage has led to an overwhelming stench and unsightly conditions. The failure to promptly address the issue of garbage disposal has resulted in heaps of waste being left unattended on the streets, making it difficult for residents to carry out their daily activities smoothly.

Upon inquiry, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has revealed that there are no designated garbage dumping sites, and furthermore, garbage bins are conspicuously absent from many areas in the city. This has led to citizens resorting to haphazard dumping of waste, creating a chaotic and unhygienic environment in their vicinity.

While the GHMC has cited irresponsible citizens as a contributing factor to the littering problem, it appears that the cleaning staff collects and disposes of the garbage found on the streets in the early hours of the morning. Although this practice may provide a temporary respite from the clutter, it does not address the root cause of the issue.

Moreover, as part of the GHMC’s initiative to eliminate dustbins from the city, all the dustbins have been removed. However, this move has had unintended consequences, turning the roads themselves into make-shift dustbins, posing health hazards and further compounding the problem.

In the old city, residents are increasingly frustrated with the situation, with garbage scattered on the roads causing disturbances and leading to instances of hooliganism. The lack of proper garbage disposal mechanisms and the apparent failure of the GHMC’s approach to waste management has sparked dissatisfaction among citizens who are struggling with the deteriorating living conditions.

It is essential for the GHMC to urgently reevaluate its waste management policies and take more proactive measures to address the issue of garbage disposal.