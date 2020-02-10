Gargi college: Molesters waved saffron flags, chants Jai Sri Ram

A+ A-

NEW DELHI: A students’ group on Sunday came out in support of the allegations of molestation by female students during the annual fest at Delhi University’s Gargi College on February 6 .

The Democratic Students Federation alleged that scores of inebriated men groped and harassed students on the day-3 of the annual fest ‘Reverie’.

Deliberate negligence

Expressing anguish over the alleged sexual assault, the DSF said, in a statement, that on February 6, “deliberate negligence on the part of the administration and the security led to a situation where a score of inebriated men were allowed to enter the campus and grope and harass the students.”

The federation also alleged that the intruders raised ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogans and waved saffron flags.

The student body claimed that the security guards turned a blind eye to the proceedings and the administration only reinforced their apathy.

“Whilst the security guards were supposed to check the entry pass of all the male students wanting to attend the fest, as well as frisk them at the entry, these hooligans were given a free hand to do as they please,” it alleged.

The College Principal, however, has denied the allegations of molestation, levied by a second year student of Political Science.

Probe begins

National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognizance of alleged sexual harassment incident.

NCW chief Rekha Shama confirmed on Monday and said will send representatives to probe into the matter further.

#Delhi: National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognizance of alleged sexual assault on students of Delhi University's Gargi College for women. A team of NCW will visit the college today. #GargiCollege @NCWIndia @SwatiJaiHind pic.twitter.com/OuyIdBj0Ei — News24 India (@news24tvchannel) February 10, 2020