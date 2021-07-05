Garmin launches 2 Venu series smartwatches in India

New Delhi: Garmin India on Monday launched two new and advanced GPS smartwatches in its Venu series that comes with stainless steel bezel and comfortable silicone band and packs plethora of health and fitness tools.

The Venu 2 and Venu 2S smartwatches come with 45mm watch case and 40mm watch case, respectively. Venu2 is available for Rs 41,990 while Venu 2S will come for 37,990 on various online and offline channels.

The smartwatches feature more than 25 built-in sport applications with preloaded enhanced high intensity workouts, animated cardio, strength, yoga and Pilates.

“The Venu and Venu SQ have received an impressive response from our customers in India and other parts of the world. To advance the fitness regime of our customers, we have brought in the new Venu 2 and Venu 2S to guide the users with their workouts and drive them towards an active lifestyle,” said Ali Rizvi, Director, Garmin India.

Also Read realme narzo 30 brings 5G within young gamers’ reach in India

The Venu series offer Corning Gorilla Glass 3 touchscreen with AMOLED display, new Health Snapshot feature providing in-depth report of the workout, enhanced battery life with rapid battery recharge and new battery saver mode.

The latest edition of the Venu series comes with ‘Snapshot’ feature, enabling the users to log a 2-minute session to record key health stats, including heart rate, heart rate variability, Pulse Ox2, respiration and stress, generating a report via the Garmin Connect app to monitor the statistics, the company said in a statement.

The smartwatches are integrated with wide range of features ranging from respiration tracking, Pulse Ox sensor, body battery energy monitoring, stress tracking, pregnancy and menstrual cycle monitoring, sleep monitoring along with other additional health monitoring metrics to track the users’ fitness goals and progress.

The users can enjoy an enhanced battery life of up to 11 days in smartwatch mode and up to 8 hours in GPS mode on the Venu 2 and 10 days on smartwatch mode and up to 7 hours in GPS mode on Venu 2S and with rapid recharging, the company said.